Free SHS, NABCO, became possible from funds NDC said Akufo-Addo couldn’t get – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta

A number of development initiatives have been implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with funds the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) doubted the President could get to finance those projects, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has said.

Making a case for the introduction of the E-levy at the Townhall Meeting held in Koforidua on Thursday January 27, he said President Akufo-Addo has earned international respect due to the number of all-inclusive projects he has been able to initiate to develop the countries



“We went through 2017 to 2019 with incredible stellar results as to what we, as a country have been able to achieved, moving from 3.4 per cent of growth to some where over 7 per cent, reducing our budget deficit, and then to 6.5%, moved to about 5 per cent making sure that our currency does not depreciate as it used to be and quite stable.



“Also, having the necessary foreign exchange cover to make sure that we are able to support our currency and import. Again we did the impossible, spent over 14 billion cedis on education, 14 billion on health care , 14.9bn on enhancing our internal security and it comes as what we were able to do with the monies NDC assured we will never be able to get.

“So, the benefits have been for all of us, all inclusive growth in which about 1.26 million children have benefited from free SHS , 3.45million covered by school feeding programme , NADCO 100,000 young persons, the largest in our history and over 334 households are given lifeline under the LEAP programme. so, for us, the sovereignty of our people is clear everybody as a citizen having a part in this enterprise of this idea of a Ghana that is confident, prosperous.



“Our president has also earned incredible international repute and our own Ghanaian walk outside , even here, NDC or NPP , their heads are high because they know that Akufo-Addo has done it.



“We have to continue these initiatives but the challenge is, where do we get the resources to be able to do this. Traditionally, when you are caught in such a thing you increase petrol and we know the effect is have on all of us.”