Free SHS Review: Akufo-Addo now exhibiting traits of a leader - Prof Millar

Prof Millar

President of the Millar Institute For Trans-disciplinary and Development Studies Professor David Millar has welcomed the President’s admission of a need for a review of the Free SHS Programme in its current state.

Professor David Millar believes that it is the right call by the President who is now showing up as a leader after several years of calls for a review of the current state of his government’s flagship programme.



“I’m beginning to see some leadership qualities emerging from the Oldman [President]. The president is beginning to impress me that he is assuming his position as the leader of the country and he is stating definite positions. Until now, everybody says what he wants and I hope he will continue in that tangent because that is what we expect of a leader and he is really demonstrating it in times of crisis”.



One of the factors for the recent soft stance of the President, according to Professor Millar is the impending program Ghana is yet to get into with the International Monitory Fund (IMF).



He argued that it is obvious government will be making cutbacks on major flagship programs as it struggles to raise finances to sustain the initiatives.



“It is good that we are beginning to start a conversation or a sort of communication that will say it is our own homemade idea rather than being pushed by IMF. It is very welcoming,” he added.

His comment comes on the back of the President admitting that there is a need for a review of his flagship programme Free SHS to protect the poor and also reflect the wider views of the people of Ghana.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was addressing the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) indicated that consultation on the flagship program must look at funding, availability of money in the midst of economic crisis, access and other components for the good of the people.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has in the past insisted that free shs in its current state needs a review.



His position was that when he is given the mandate again, he will review the programme in order to make it better for the masses.



Addressing delegates at the 8th Biennial Delegate Conference of the Ghana National Association of Private School (GNAPS) in Koforidua, former President John Mahama who indicated that free senior high school has come to stay called on government to consider a national stakeholders’ conference to review its implementation.

“The time is now for us to rise to the occasion and collectively agree as actors in the political and developmental space on the need to depoliticise issues of urgent priority such as education delivery in our country.”



He also stressed that quality of education was just as important as access.



“What is the use of education if it does not have the quality to give the learner a chance and opportunity in life,” the former President quizzed.