Free SHS: We have achieved best WASSCE results in the last three years – NPP Youth Organiser

Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Isaac Jay Hyde

Deputy National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Jay Hyde, has mentioned that the Free Senior High School Policy initiative by the ruling government has made a huge impact on the educational sector.

According to him, “for the past three years, Ghana has achieved the best WASSCE results. We’ve done over 65%, so if free SHS is not good what are we doing here.”



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwame Don Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show, Mr. Jay Hyde mentioned that the policy has achieved its expected purpose despite its criticisms.



“Indeed, when we started free SHS the issues with congestion have been there, a lot of times when you start sometimes, you get issues but along the line, you perfect it,” he said.

He revealed that the government has put in place measures to clamp down on issues related to the policy, with over 70 percent on the verge of completion.



“Over 800 facilities put up across the country to ease congestion among students as I speak to you now, 70 percent of those projects have been completed and congestion is no more a matter of discussion of free SHS,” he stated.