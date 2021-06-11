Free SHS: We must be proud as a country - Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Education Minister-designate, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has called for collective support for the free Senior High School policy of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the Deputy Minister-designate noted that the free SHS policy has benefited all Ghanaians in that every Ghanaian child has access to quality education.



He explained that, but for the free SHS intervention, impoverished Ghanaian families would have found it difficult to send their children through the Senior High level and many students would have also had their dreams scattered because their parents can't afford their tuition and other educational needs.



He stressed there is no discrimination in the free SHS, hence no matter a person's political affiliation, he or she is entitled to the same benefits.



He asked the politicians not to politicize the policy.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour further touched on some advantages of the free SHS saying, "it is very difficult to beat Nigeria when it comes to WASSCE but for the first time, we have outperformed them . . . Out of 465 students who sat for the exams in West Africa and passed with A1 in all the eight subjects, 88% representing 411 are from Ghana. We must be proud as a country. And it doesn't matter that, out of the 411, we don't know those who are NDC, NPP or PNC members; what we know is that they are from Ghana. They're holding high the flag of Ghana''.



Due to this, he called for the sustenance of the programme advising the entire nation, particularly political actors, to support the initiative as well as collectively work to address challenges with the free SHS.



"This is the time for us to unite and lift high our certificate and education. We must be proud. This is not the time to say things against our children's hard work to undermine their certificate. We are moving forward. From 2017 to 2020, President Akufo-Addo has set a solid foundation and that solid foundation he has set is swiftly making strides," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



