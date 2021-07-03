Free SHS a disaster, second-cycle education expensive than before – Hassan Ayariga

Founder and Leader of All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga

The Founder and Leader of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has observed that second-cycle education remains expensive despite the government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He claims parents and guardians are now obliged to pay more under the governing NPP’s Free education than before.



“This is because they now pay private teachers and accommodation for their wards who are placed at far distance,” he said during the APC’s press conference on national issues.



According to him, the tons of trouble seen under the government’s flagship policy - Free SHS is overwhelming.

“Students are unable to complete their syllabus before the semester end. Our academic standards have fallen below educational standards. Our children are becoming indisciplined and irresponsible,” he said.



He added: “Free SHS policy has become a disaster and Teachers, headmasters and parents cannot intervene because of fear of intimidation and dismissal."



Dr. Hassan Ayariga had always maintained that the free SHS programme was fraught with many challenges and that the programme will produce dangerous graduates and professionals for Ghana.