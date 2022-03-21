Free SHS brouhaha: Show remorse and apologise to Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo told

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

President Akufo-Addo must show remorse and apologise to Ghanaians for the poor implementation of the free SHS policy has said a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Kwaku Boateng, the Akufo-Addo led New Patriotic Party, NPP government led its way into power with the policy but has been exposed after several challenges that confront it.



Speaking with Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma on Bryt FM on recent calls for review of the policy, the NDC New Juaben North aspiring Communication Officer even though supported the calls was quick to call on the President to willingly render an apology to Ghanaians and thereafter, can call for consultations on how to sustain the policy.



"Abronoma, as I speak to you, there are issues with food supply to most schools, limited accommodation, and classroom blocks as well as many others which is not helping the implementation of the policy. Government must come clean on the issue and let Ghanaians know what it can absorb so parents also support with the rest".



"For me, the government can absorb tuition fees so that parents take care of the rest if we really want to sustain the policy for our future children" Kwaku Boateng stressed.

However, he assured the next Mahama-led NDC government would review the policy to make it stand the test of time and also help to improve the quality of education.



"By God's willing when Mahama and the NDC come to power in January 2025, we will not abolish the free SHS but rather we will strengthen it by reviewing its implementation strategy and financing" he added.



The free SHS policy introduced in 2017 has benefited a lot of students who could not have had access to secondary education but has its own challenges that have raised many concerns for review or its total cancellation.