Free SHS food crisis under control – Education minister

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has stated that the government has taken the necessary steps to address the recent food shortage seen in schools under the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

According to Dr. Adutwum, all SHSs in the country have received enough food stock to ensure that the students are well feed, asaaseradio.com reports.



“Yesterday, I had a zoom conference call with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), regional directors of GES and TVET service and every region confirmed that items have come in or are coming in,” the minister said.



“Buffer stock is readying itself to begin to reinvent their supply chain system to make sure that the supplies are regular. They did procurement at the local level and from Upper West to Upper East all the way to Ashanti and Greater Accra, they all said they are getting the items that they need.



“I am sure if you call them they will tell you, the items that are in short supply are now coming, so that is a cashflow, supply chain system and it is not about the budget,” he is quoted to have said on the Asaase Breakfast Show.



Meanwhile, the Executive Director of African Education Watch, Kofi Asare has said that the recent shortage of food in SHSs was because of some monies the government owes food suppliers.

“The main cause of the food supply disruptions is the GH¢340 million owed the Buffer Stock and by extension owed the suppliers under the Free SHS program,” he said.



Asare suggested that if the government, particularly the Finance Ministry and the Education Ministry, fails to resolve the cash flow problems to suppliers, the Free SHS will continue to be hit by food shortages.



