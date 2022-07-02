Free SHS graduate given scholarship by Akufo-Addo excels in first year at UK varsity

Free SHS graduate excels in WASSSCE

His plight gets presidential attention after going viral



Thomas Amoani excels in exams at Brunel University



A brilliant but needy Free Senior High School, SHS, graduate who was given a scholarship by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has continued his streak of academic excellence in uni.



Thomas Amoani scored 8As in his West African Senior High School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, a record at his alma mater, Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School.



It emerged that he could not further his studies despite his stellar performance due to financial constraints. Luckily, when a viral video of his plight hit social media, he got presidential attention.

President Akufo-Addo ordered the Scholarship Secretariat to extend necessary support to him, which situation led to him gaining admission to a United Kingdom university.



The 19-year-old arrived in UK's Brunel University where he is studying a Bachelor’s degree programme in Economics and Business Finance.



Reports indicate that in his most recent exams score, Thomas was awarded the overall best economics student in Brunel University in his course.



A Facebook user by name Kwahu Ambassador, who first shared the plight of Amoani 'celebrated' the feat in a video post. A part of the video shows him walk up a stage to receive a certificate.



According to a Daily Guide report, Thomas is the only student to have recorded a score of 100% in the course Foundation Mathematics for Economics and Finance.

GNA report on Thomas



The 19-year-old boy, is part of the first batch of students to benefit from the Government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme.



Amoani, who hails from Asuaba, near Adeiso in the Upper West Akim district of the Eastern Region, is currently a beneficiary of a government scholarship.



In June 2021 during a pre-departure event held at the Scholarship Secretariat, the Registrar, Mr Agyeman, said the honour done Thomas by the President would motivate others to work hard academically, irrespective of their background.



“I foresee a lot of Thomases coming up and I can assure them that the Scholarships Secretariat will be there to offer them the needed support. Thomas’ story should be a motivation to others like him. And I must commend President Akufo-Addo for his swift intervention,” he said.

When he arrived at the University campus, Amoani pledged to raise high Ghana’s flag.



“I never imagined I will be given such an opportunity by Mr President through the hardworking Registrar. I am very grateful for the confidence reposed in me. I will not fail my country Ghana,” he said.



About Brunel University



Brunel University London is a public research university located in the Uxbridge area of London, England.



It was founded in 1966 and named after the Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

It is ranked the 93rd best university worldwide in the field of engineering and technology, 32nd among European institutions and 11th among British institutions.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







