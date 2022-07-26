Free SHS is no longer Akufo-Addo’s promise; it’s a public policy which must be sustained – Asare

Executive Director of the Africa Educational Watch, Kofi Asare

Akufo-Addo is the only person who can call for a review of Free SHS, Asare

Free SHS is not being reviewed, Ofori-Atta



Boarding school is not free even in Finland; Kofi Asare



The Executive Director of the Africa Educational Watch, Kofi Asare, has berated the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for its insistence not to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme despite calls by many stakeholders.



Kofi Asare indicated that the government though it lacks the funds to run the programme, is still refusing to review it, which has created a lot of difficulties in the various SHSs.



In a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Asare said that the only person who can call for a review of the programme is President Akufo-Addo, and he has to do it to ensure that the policy can be sustained even if he leaves government.

“There is nowhere in the world where boarding education is free, not even in Kuwait, not even in Emirates, not in Saudi Arabia, not in Finland, not in the USA. Ghana has the highest per-capita recurrent expenditure in secondary education per day – we are spending more than $2 a day on each person in secondary school; the global average is $1.2. And when you do this, it means that you are not spending efficiently.



“Since 2019, people have raised issues about the cost of the Free SHS even though it is laudable. Otumfuo said the Free SHS is a strain on the government’s budget even though it is a very laudable policy; the Catholic Bishops raised it, the Methodist Bishop both past and present, CHASS, NAGRAT, IEA, PTA associations, CSO … and everybody has raised the need for us to be cost efficient and for us to target the Free SHS.



“Unfortunately, this is a decision that only the president can take. And so, we citizens have to continue to engage the president and let the president appreciate that the Free SHS programme is no longer his promise; it is now a public policy. So, the public now has to determine how it is run effectively so that when he is no more, it will be sustained,” he said.



He suggested that the government can either make day school completely free and allow boarders to pay for the boarding house facilities they receive or come up with a mechanism to determine students who cannot afford the cost of secondary school education.



Watch the interview below:





Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:







IB/SEA