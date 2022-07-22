Free SHS is not under review - Ministry of Education clarifies

The Ministry of Education says the Free SHS is not under review

The Ministry of Education has shot down claims that the Ghana Education Service is reviewing the government’s flagship project, the Free Senior High School policy.



Earlier reports suggested that, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwah, had disclosed that the government is currently reviewing the Free SHS policy.



The reports added that according to Prof Opoku Amankwah, the review is to determine which benefits of the Free SHS will be relinquished by the government and transferred to parents to pay.



“…we can do the analysis and then come up and say that, ok, to give Raymond quality education, it will cost this much. Within that cost, these are the items in the cost.

“Then we will all put it out there and say this item, we can make do of it, and it will not affect quality, this item, I think we can get parents to pay,” he is said to have told the host of JoyNews Upfront programme, Raymond Acquah.



But in a response from the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Yaw Opoku Mensah, this assertion is wrong.



“The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to some publications making the rounds which suggest an ongoing review of the Free SHS policy by the GES.



“According to the story, the said review is to determine how much parents can pay so far as the policy is concerned. For purposes of clarity, the Free SHS policy is not under the purported review,” he wrote in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



EA/WA