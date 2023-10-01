Free SHS, needless demo: Messages on placards of pro-govt protesters in Berlin

Pro-government protesters outside Ghana Embassy in Berlin, Germany

About a dozen Ghanaians held a counter demonstration to the Germany edition of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that took place in Accra in September.

Holding miniature flags and printed placards, the group massed up in front of the Ghana Embassy in Berlin, where the anti-government protesters were also stationed.



In videos and footages reviewed by GhanaWeb, the group were largely restricted by a number of police officers from getting close to the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters who had apparently gotten formal permission to picket.



Some of the messages on the placards of the pro-government protesters read as follows: “FREE SHS HAS COME TO STAY, FREE SHS WORKING, FREE TVET, THE CORNER STONE OF ECONOMIC DRIVE, NEEDLESS DEMONSTRATIONS DON’T YIELD RESULTS and DIGITISED PASSPORT ACQUISITION.



Their chants and hoots at the anti-government protesters were reciprocated even as they finished their protest and left whiles the others remained for about three hours outside the embassy with handwritten placards protesting economic malaise, corruption and misgovernance.



London was the first stop of the overseas protests, there again, there were anti-government protesters who were largely identified as members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) branch.