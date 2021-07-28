Free SHS not working - Oscar Ofori Larbi to Akufo-Addo

MP for Aowin, Oscar Ofori Larbi

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin, Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi has chastised the Nana Akufo-Addo administration over the implementation of its flagship free Senior High School (SHS) programme, suggesting the programme was hurriedly implemented.

He noted that when the Rawlings administration wanted to implement the GETFund policy, a national stakeholders conference was organized to gather ideas for a smooth implementation.



However, in the case of President Akufo-Addo and the implementation of the free SHS, Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi said the implementation was hurriedly done.



"You see, we are in a nation where we are all deceiving ourselves. From the presidency to the lowest person. And I have been saying that we are all sitting on a time bomb."

"Free SHS is not going well. It is a good noble idea. I love it. Powerful but it is not going well," Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



This, he said, has created a lot of challenges in many schools.