Free SHS policy must be sustained - Ashaiman MCE

Mr. Albert Boakye Okyere, the Municipal Chief Executive, Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, has stated that the government’s flagship programme, Free Senior High School (SHS) policy must be sustained at all costs by successive governments.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an exclusive interview at Ashaiman, Mr. Okyere noted that the policy since its inception had enrolled more school-going children on the street into the various second circle schools across the country.



The Ashaiman MCE stated that the government should do all it could to ensure the policy was sustained, adding that many young adults who previously were seen on the streets of Ashaiman had been enrolled in the second circle schools.



Mr. Okyere added that there might be a few challenges with the policy but was optimistic such challenges would be dealt with as the policy progressed and called on parents and other key stakeholders in the education sector to assist the government to ensure the policy was sustained to achieve its purpose.

The MCE said the Municipal Education Oversight Committee had put in measures to ensure the 2022 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination results would improve over the previous years.



On accomplishments on the educational front, Mr. Okyere mentioned that some dormitories had been built in some of the schools in Ashaiman and have been commissioned for use by the students.



He added that efforts were far advanced to ensure the completion of the community day school block in the municipality for use.