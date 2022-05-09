Free SHS putting a strain on national budget - Otumfuo

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has bemoaned the effect of the government's Free Senior High School (SHS) program on the country's national budget.

The Ashanti overlord spoke at the University of Memphis in the United States.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu also stressed the program's impact on the level of unemployment in the country, despite being a good initiative.



According to the Ashanti overlord, "Considering the value of education to the nation, this must be one of the boldest policies of the nation, but it also brings its challenges."



He, however, noted that: "It puts a huge strain on the national budget and raises further challenges about the creation of jobs for the increasing number of graduates. I am sure the brains assembled here in this audience and beyond will be reassured that Ghana is on the right path."

The Akufo-Addo-led government launched the free SHS program in 2017, fulfilling its campaign promise to the people.



Recently, there has been pressure on the government to consider reviewing the program.



Some have called for a review of the program, citing the threat to quality education and the pressure the policy puts on the country's meagre national budget as reasons government needs to review the policy.



Government has, however, stuck to the policy.