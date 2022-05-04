Free SHS should be targeted, it shouldn't be free for all – Prof. Aryeetey

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey

Prof Aryeetey says parents who can afford should be made to pay fees

Funds used for Free SHS can be used to improve the quality of education - Prof Aryeetey



Government must review Free SHS – Prof Adei



Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey, has added his voice to calls made by some Ghanaians that Senior High School (SHS) education should not be free for everyone.



Prof Aryeetey indicated that Free SHS should be reserved for Ghanaian students whose parents cannot afford to pay their fees, citinewsroom.com reports.



According to him, the government targeting the policy's beneficiaries would allow it to save some funds that can be used to improve the quantity of education in the country's public SHS'.



"I believe strongly that we need to target people, and the most appropriate way is by means-testing. Means testing by the government will reduce the cost of tuition to the government, and the monies saved, channelled to improving the facilities and providing quality service. We have to find ways of pursuing what best works in our environment. Instead of making SHSs free, why don't we make some free and others payable.