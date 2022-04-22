Free SHS will aid the country’s development - Akwasi Osei-Adjei

File photo

Former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu- Juaben constituency, Akwasi Osei Adjei has reiterated that the free Senior High School policy has been the best under the ruling President, Akufo-Addo.

The free SHS policy was implemented in September 2017 during the first tenure of the ruling New Patriotic Party. The policy seek to reduce the rate of unemployment and illiteracy in the country. The policy absorbs cost of textbooks for core subjects, tuition and admission fees, library, science centre, computer laboratory, examination, boarding and utility fees plus free meals for boarding students and one free meal per day for day students.



According to the NPP Chairman hopeful, education is an essential element to a country’s development.



In an exclusive interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, Hon Akwasi Osei Adjei mentioned that education is undoubtedly the significant factor to the rise of most developed countries in the world.



“For Every country to prosper, they need educated people. I’m not saying the less or no educated ones are not needed, they are. For a country to develop every child needs to be educated. Akufo-Addo has done remarkably well with that by introducing the free SHS. He has allowed every child to be given a chance to sharpen their God given talent and contribute to the country’s progress. They can become whatever they want in this era, a politician, an engineer, a security expert and so many of them because everyone now has equal opportunity.”

“This was what helped Singapore’s upsurge to becoming a developed country, Malaysia, South Korea and China all included. Education when taken seriously makes progress rapid,” he shared.



Reacting to whether he believes the current state of the country has improved he indicated that “things can only get better.”



“Many may think I’m from the NPP party so I won’t know what the people go through. To me honest, one of the best things the President said that I like was him coming to build Ghana for a better future. To me, Ghana is on a good path becos of the free SHS. Although things cannot be done perfectly, the country will get better in no time. He is not building Ghana for his name but for the future,” he added.