0
Menu
News

Free TVET: Government commended for policy

1.21460339 A group of TVET students

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The Government has been commended for including the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools in the Free Senior High School Policy to widen the net for children interested in technical education to also benefit.

As part of efforts to make formal technical training more accessible, the Government had expanded the Free SHS Policy to include 186 TVET institutions across the country.

Madam Rebecca Quayson, a trader and mother, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said she had been able to send her daughter, Janet Badu, to the Akwatia Technical Institute, where she was doing well as a form one student.

She said but for the implementation of the Free TVET she would have been saddled with an enormous financial burden of having to pay her child’s school fees.

"Last year 2020/2021 my elderly son could not be enrolled at the technical institute because of lack of school fees,” she said.

Madam Quayson commended the Akufo-Addo-led Administration for the initiative to support poor families to also give their children higher education.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain
We make Gh¢30,000 each monthly - Twins
My father in-law called me 'Gonzales' - Eastwood Anaba
Bukom Banku marks return to boxing with TKO win at Kwahu
Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission
Related Articles: