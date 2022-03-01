Free TVET policy begins next academic calendar- Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has disclosed that the implementation of Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for Senior High School (SHS) graduates will commence next academic year.

According Dr Bawumia in a post, the government is retooling existing technical training institutions for the take-off of the Free TVET policy.



“I expressed delight at plans by the Omanhene, Barima Twereku Ampem lll to establish a Sec/Tech school, and assured the people of Government’s readiness to partner all stakeholders to provide training and employable skills to the youth.”



“Government is retooling existing technical training institutions, and starting the next academic year, the Free TVET policy will run alongside the Free SHS programme for all qualified BECE graduates,” he posted on Facebook.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in 2021 announced that government has extended the free SHS education programme to cover some 139 TVET institutions in the country to add up to the 47 already in the system.



In addition, the minister indicated that 37 buses and other vehicles have been procured for distribution to the TVET schools as part of efforts to equip them for smooth operation.