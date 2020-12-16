'Free energy drinks, food for you to protest for the next 4 years' – Nyamah to NDC

Deputy Communications Director for the NPP, Richard Nyamah

A Deputy Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Nyamah has volunteered to sponsor the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with food and energy drinks to protest the election results for the next four years.

There have been reports of protests in Techiman, Bolgatanga, Accra, Kumasi, Tamale against the Electoral Commission’s decision to declare the sitting government winner of the just-ended 2020 general elections.



But speaking on Accra-based Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Richard Nyamah said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ready to provide the NDC with food and energy drinks to energize them for more protests since they have refused to channel their grievances to court.



“We can give them protection, we can even give them food to eat and get energy. I am telling you they are finished,” he said.

“They are only blowing hot air. There is nothing that Ex-president Mahama can do today to come back as president. Whether he likes it or not he will stay in opposition for another 4 years. So far they have not given us an iota of evidence, saying they are now going to do a forensic audit," he added.



According to him, Mr. Mahama is trying to position himself to contest for flagbearership in 2024 and therefore wants to imprint in the party members his name and some sympathy.



“Ex-president Mahama is positioning himself to become the automatic leader of the NDC in 2024. The claims ‘election was stolen’, ‘John Mahama won’ is been imprinted in the minds of the supporters. So, why will anyone want to contest him and this is what they are trying to do," he emphasized.