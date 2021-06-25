FreeEfiaOdo: Social media users demand immediate release of actress

• Efia Odo and some #FixTheCountry campaigners were arrest at the premise of the Accra High Court
• Some social media users are demanding her release
• They are threatening to embark on demonstration if she and the others are not released
The arrest of actress and social media sensation Efia Odo has triggered a campaign on social media, demanding her release.
Social media users are incensed that the #FixTheCountry campaigner has been picked up with fourteen others by the police for exercising her rights to protest.
They are calling on the police to as a matter of urgency release the actress and her colleagues else they will pour on the streets.
Efia Odo was arrested by the police on the premise of the Accra High Court after she and some #FixTheCountry massed up in anticipation of the court’s ruling between them and the Ghana Police Service.
Earlier, the court ruled that the Attorney-General could join the Ghana Police Service as party to the case.
Read the tweets below
Efia Odɔ in only crime be say she dey fight for a better country. #FreeEfiaOdo— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) June 25, 2021
this “country” be sad #freeefiaodo still.— SON OF JACOB (@KWESIARTHUR_) June 25, 2021
Ghana Police have arrested @efiaodo1 and 14 other #FixTheCountry comrades outside the Law Court Complex where they were stationed while legal arguments are heard inside the High Court. The rotten system is clearly shaking - release them now!#FreeEfiaOdo #FreeThe15 #FixGhanaNow pic.twitter.com/elxD7DcqKw— Fighters (@EFLFighters) June 25, 2021
So this is why Afia Odo was arrested ?? Ghana koraaaa oh. #FixTheCountry #FreeEfiaOdo pic.twitter.com/WDFmKkdg0Y— The Future ???? (@K__stride) June 25, 2021
Where is the freedom and speech you taught us in School ????????— CORROSIVE RULE ???????????? (@CorrosiveRules) June 25, 2021
Free this innocent soul. ????????????????❤️????????
#FreeEfiaodo pic.twitter.com/j83F2rDS6a
Make this make sense Chale— Don SarkCess ⚡️???? (@Kwesi_Picasso) June 25, 2021
What did she do?? I don’t want to jump into conclusions. We need answers #FreeEfiaOdo #FixTheCountry pic.twitter.com/kWwAUmvgSJ
#FreeEfiaOdo and the 15 others!!— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) June 25, 2021
Ghanaians aren’t safe if they could arrest Efia Odo about this #FixTheCountry issue... let’s fight for her justice together #FreeEfiaodo— AMANFO) ECG ???????????? (@ECG_official__) June 25, 2021
