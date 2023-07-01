13
'Freedom and Justice' can’t be mere adornment on Ghana’s Coat of Arms – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama1212121 Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 1 Jul 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has stated that ‘Freedom and Justice’ on Ghana’s Coat of Arms must be a guiding light leading every Ghanaian.

In his Republic Day message on July 1, 2023, the former president indicated that seeking justice in the country should not be costly.

“Freedom and Justice is not and cannot just be a mere adornment on our Coat of Arms. It must be a moral compass and a guiding light leading every Ghanaian. Imagine a Ghana where freedom and justice are not just empty words but a powerful force guiding every citizen towards a brighter future," he said.

“A Ghana where every person, no matter their background or circumstance, is protected and provided for. A Ghana where our institutions and courts are trusted to defend constitutional rights and deliver impartial justice,” Mr. Mahama stated.

He continued: “A Ghana where speaking up against injustice is not criminalised but allowed and encouraged. Let us renew our commitment to building this flourishing Ghana we all dream of, with the bold colours of our flag as a constant reminder of our shared values and ideals.

The former president further stated that July 1 is and shall remain Ghana’s Republic Day.

“It is our history! And it shall remain our history,” he added

