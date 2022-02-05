Freeze salary of Mayor of STMA – Nii Lante Vanderpuye tells govt

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP, Odododiodio constituency, has charged the government to freeze the salary of the suspended Metropolitan Chief Executive, MCE, of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, STMA, Abdul-Mumin Issah after he allegedly assaulted a police officer on duty.



According to the Ranking Member on the Local Government Committee, the suspension is not enough punishment but rather, the Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, had to place an embargo on the salary of the MCE to serve as a deterrent for public office holders who abuse their power.



He explained to JoyNews that, “the suspension should not be inclusive of the police actions (prosecution). This one is to show to him that he was given that position to be an example to others.

“(But) is this suspension with or without salary? To me, as much as he has been suspended whether, for a month or three, he should not draw any salary, that would be punitive enough. But if he is suspended and he can still have his salary then that one would not deter anything.”



Vanderpuye further stated that, he believes the prosecution of the MCE will go a long way to show that MMDCEs cannot lord themselves over others.



He further applauded the Local Government Ministry for its swift decision-making regarding the MCE.



He noted, the Minister’s action is indicative of the fact that he is not going to compromise on such indiscipline and impunity on behalf of government officials.



“People should understand that the power today for MMDCEs are more consultative, working with the people and understanding the problems of the area, and it is not lording over people,” Nii Lante Vanderpuye stressed. Abdul-Mumin Issah, the STMA MCE was on Thursday arrested for allegedly driving dangerously and assaulting a police officer in the line of duty.

He was charged on three counts of assault of a public officer, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



He was later arraigned before the Takoradi Circuit Court on Friday, February 4; where he pleaded not guilty to the three charges levelled against him.



But at the end of proceedings, he was granted a GH¢100,000 self-recognizance bail with three sureties. The case was further adjourned to March 17, 2022.



Meanwhile, Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, has suspended the MCE from office.



In a press statement issued on Friday, Mr. Dan Botwe stated that: “On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022.”