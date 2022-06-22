Freeze up Council of State - Lawyer Anokye Frimpong

Lawyer Anokye Frimpong is a private legal practitioner and historian

A private legal practitioner and historian, Anokye Frimpong, says the Council of State needs to be frozen for their failure to advise the President of the Republic to prioritize the welfare of citizens as against the construction of the National Cathedral.

He made this statement on the Breakfast Show on GTV today, Wednesday June 22, 2022.



Lawyer Anokye Frimpong questioned why Members of the Council should take ex-gratia for no work done.



“What exactly is the Council of State doing that the President’s Cabinet cannot do? Are they counseling the president to build a national cathedral and leave Korle Bu Teaching hospital, the second largest hospital in Africa to get inundated?

The Jukwa road, the entire Western Corridor Road to be inundated and there are no resources to work on that? School children learn under trees and these fine names on the list of board of trustees sit down to say we need a National Cathedral? I believe that we need a change of mind and heart then the country can move forward,” he said.



Lawyer Frimpong again said “immediately the council of state is frozen, there will not be any change in the country but profits will be made in the country unlike freezing the Electricity Company of Ghana as well as Ghana Education Service.”



The Council of State in Ghana is a small body of prominent citizens comparably to the Council of Elders in the traditional political system, which advises the President on national issues.