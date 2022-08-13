French Ambassador 'locks' Twitter account after social media backlash over queenship title

Anne Sophe Ave, the French Ambassador to Ghana

Anne Sophe Ave, the French Ambassador to Ghana has been compelled to lock her Twitter account after some backlash over her installation as developmental queen of Osu.

Anne Sophe Ave came under attack from some Twitter users who linked the ceremony with neo-colonialism tendencies.



A tweet by one user which triggered a reaction from the Ambassador reads “Ghana and mediocrity, how can you enstool someone who enslaved you. No wonder our current inflation is 31.7”.



Anne Sophe Ave, responded by rebuffing the allegations that she was involved in slavery. She wondered why she would be blamed for something that occurred some 100 years ago.



Whiles condemning slavery, Anne Sophe Ave implied that Africans must also accept some responsibility for their role in it.



“Err… I never slaved anyone. You mistake me with people who lived 300 years ago. I am not that old. History matters and we must always remember it. Slavery was a crime. People sold slaves from their communities and they were not Europeans. If you want to blame, blame all”, she fought back.

Her reply ignited a flurry of tweets with some defending her whiles others took her on for aspects of her reply.



How a check on her Twitter page on the morning of Saturday, August 13, 2022 indicates that the account has been restricted to only her approved followers.



What that means is that only her approved followers can see and engage with her tweets.







