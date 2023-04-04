French Minister assures her country is finding ways to support Ghana’s economy

Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, the French Minister for Francophonie and International Partnerships, has assured Ghana that her country is establishing ways it can help Ghana rescue its economy.

Looking at the drastic fall of Ghana’s economy for some months now, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou has made it known that France is concerned and that, there are doing everything possible to support the West African country.



She revealed that, some twenty-two (22) members of the Paris Club have met to discuss how they can render their support to Ghana.



The French Minister said this when she met with the Ghanaian media as part of her visit to Ghana.



She stated “The economy situation of Ghana weighs on all of us and the question of debts is treated by the club of Paris but not only also from a common framework. So, the twenty members of Paris Club, we discussed how we can help, we can support the government of your country.”



Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, also made mention of how her country will sit down to discuss the actions taken by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because there’s the need for Ghana’s economy to bounce back to its normal state.

“We totally support and we will be deciding the actions that would have to be undertaken by the IMF and also the World Bank because the country needs to regain the economic stability,” she said.



Check out the video below:







ED/DA