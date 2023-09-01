French ambassador won’t leave on orders of Niger junta – President Macron hits back

Emmanuel Macron with ousted Niger president Mohamed Bazoum in Paris

Late last week, the military junta in Niger declared French ambassador Sylvain Itte a ‘persona non grata’ and ordered him to leave the country amid the ongoing coup crisis.

The initial response was that the ambassador was not going to leave because he did not recognize the authority of the junta.



When the 48-hour period reached, hundreds of Nigeriens camped outside the embassy in Niamey demanding that the ambassador quit.



Paris issued its firmest response yet to the Abdouramane Tchiani-led junta on Monday at a gathering addressed by French president Emmanuel Macron.



Macron underlined the fact that the ambassador was not going to be recalled or asked to quit Niger because the junta were not a legitimate political authority.



“Our policy is the right one. It depends on the courage of President Mohamed Bazoum, the commitment of our diplomats, of our ambassador on the ground who is remaining despite pressure,” Macron told a gathering of French ambassadors in Paris.

“One shouldn’t give in to the narrative used by the coup leaders that consists of saying France has become our enemy,” Macron said Monday.



Meanwhile, reports last week that water and electricity supply to the French embassy in Niamey has been dismissed as untrue.



Reports indicate that Nigerien soldiers continue to maintain their positions outside the embassy and staff are allowed in and out of the premises as usual.



