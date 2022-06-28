French teacher earns over GH¢1,700 from his GhanaWeb Reporter blog

Michael Djan receiving his cheque

GhanaWeb presents earnings from GhanaWeb Reporter to blogger

Michael Djan is the biggest earner on the GhanaWeb Reporter platform



Become a GhanaWeb Reporter by downloading the GhanaWeb App on the Google Play Store and the App Store



Michael Djan, a French tutor in Accra and a blogger who has been working on the GhanaWeb Reporter platform has earned a total of GH¢1,751.34.



The blogger made this amount from working on the page for a total of five months.



He was presented with a cheque by Ismail Akwei who is the Editor-in-Chief of AfricaWeb after an interview.

Michael Djan is the biggest earner so far on the GhanaWeb Reporter platform.



Ismail Akwei, congratulated the teacher and said the presentation signifies his hard work and also urged the populace to be a part of the GhanaWeb Reporter to educate the Ghanaian public.



"You did a great job and this is just to signify the hard work you've done and to show people that the GhanaWeb Reporter is real and they should be a part to educate people to put out information to the entire Ghanaian public," he said during the presentation.







JEA/DA