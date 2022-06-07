Fried fish thief granted GHC10,000 bail

The case was adjourned to June 28

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman District Court has granted bail in the sum of GH₵10,000.00 with two sureties to one Richard Akwetey, a driver’s companion for stealing contrary to section 124 (1) of the criminal offensive Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

The Court presided over by Ms. Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway granted bail after the accused had pleaded not guilty to three counts of stealing, unlawful damage, and unlawful entry.



The case was subsequently adjourned for the accused to reappear on June 28, 2022.



Inspector Saani Abdul-Fatawu, prosecuting, said the complainant in the case was Ms Milicent Angbui, a 38-year-old trader, and Akwetey all resided at Taboo line, a suburb of Ashaiman.



He said on May 28, 2022, at about 1200 hours, the complainant apprehended the accused and sent him to the Ashaiman District Police Station with a report that, Akwetey on the same day at about 05:00 hours caused unlawful damage to her padlock on her wooden structure.



The Court heard that, the accused then unlawfully entered the complainant’s room, and made away with some quantity of fried fish, one frying pan, and two ladies’ clothes all valued at Gh₵1,100.00.

The Prosecutor said that the complainant woke up and found out that the said items were not there and immediately informed her neighbors about the theft and asked them to keep surveillance on anyone selling fried fish and informed her.



He said within an hour, a witness, Mr. Peter Gadese, spotted the accused in Ashaiman market with fried fish selling same and therefore caused his arrest.



Inspector Abdul-Fatawu said the complainant identified the bag containing the fried fish as hers, and together with others questioned Akwetey about the bag and its contents but he could not give any tangible explanation.



He was subsequently charged with the offence and put before the court after investigation.