Friends but now foes: Six politicians who are no longer on talking terms

Koku Anyidoho and Asiedu Nketia

GhanaWeb Feature

At some point in their political careers, they enjoyed a close relationship and were close buddies. But as time went on, interests realigned and in pursuing such interests, toes were stepped on and the once warm relationship gave way to a cold one.



While there exists some level of respect between some of them, some are easily triggered by the mention of the names of their one-time friends.



GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on six Ghanaian politicians who were once good friends but are no longer on cool terms.



Koku Anyidoho vs Asiedu Nketia

At some point, Koku referred to Asiedu Nketia as ‘my boss’. In their days as substantive and deputy general secretaries for the NDC, they were close.



So close they were that Asiedu Nketia reportedly gave Anyidoho his word that he was not going to contest the 2018 National Executives Committee elections as a General Secretary.



He however went back on his word and that became the starting point of what has become an acrimonious relationship between the two.



Whereas Asiedu Nketia has maintained a loud silence on their issues, Koku Anyidoho has been vocal and consistent. His persistent attacks on Asiedu Nketia were one of the reasons his membership in the NDC was revoked.

Sam George vs ET Mensah



A story in which both parties claim betrayal. ET Mensah, who is the former Member of Parliament for Prampram claims he was betrayed by his political godson.



Sam George who fought and beat him at the primaries level for the NDC before winning the main election also said he was betrayed by his godfather who had promised not to contest the 2016 elections.



Sam George’s decision to contest ET Mensah for the position in the 2015 congress of the NDC became their point of departure.

ET Mensah said he will only forgive Sam George if he apologized publicly. Sam George has insisted he owes him no apology.



It is quite clear that we are not going to see the end of this political beef anytime soon.



Kennedy Agyapong vs John Agyekum Kufuor



Another case of a father and son fallout. Kennedy Agyapong admits that he used to share a very good relationship with former President Kufuor John Agyekum Kufuor.

So close they were that Kennedy Agyapong “could walk to the kitchen of President Kufuor and prepare tea" whenever he visited.



Their relationship has however soiled with Kennedy Agyapong blaming on the Alan Kyerematen versus Akufo-Addo rivalry in 2008.



He believes that someone wrongly informed then President Kufuor about his choice of flagbearer for the NPP in 2008.



However, a statement from Kufuor’s camp read by Good Evening Ghana host, Paul Adom-Otchere indicates that Kufuor chose to cut ties with Kennedy Agyapong after he perceived that Kennedy Agyapong was stood a certain businessman to fight a son of Kufuor in a business deal.