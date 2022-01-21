Friends, family pressuring me to give them ‘two-sure’ lotto numbers – NLA boss

Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku,

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku, has revealed the intense pressure being brought to bear on him by members of his family and friends.

According to him, he is under pressure to give out winning lotto numbers despite the lottery business is a game of chance.



The NLA boss who made the startling revelation in an interview on an Accra-based radio network, Asempa FM said in addition to those countless requests some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), also approach him for ‘two-sure’ to enable them to win the lottery.

Addressing claims that staff of NLA give out winning numbers to friends and cronies, Mr Awuku explained that the lottery business is a “game of chance,” insisting no staff has the knowledge or ability to give out winning numbers.



He stressed that, even as the NLA boss, he never knows the winning numbers until they are announced in a draw.