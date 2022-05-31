Friends of ‘Richard Badombie’ petition IGP

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare

A group of legal practitioners, calling themselves friends of Richard Badombie, has petitioned the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to ensure the murder of the lawyer is investigated as a matter of urgency and the “culprits arrested to face the law.”

According to the group, it suspects that the lawyer was murdered deliberately.



“We are reliably informed that no valuables of the occupants of the vehicle were taken by these armed men, and none of the other occupants was shot at or injured.



“From the aforementioned narrative, we suspect that the deceased was deliberately targeted to be killed since the assailants did not rob them or take away anything,” the group noted in its petition to the IGP on Monday, 30 May 2022.



It continued: “While the motive for this murder is unknown at this moment, only proper and effective investigations can establish the identities of the perpetrators, hence the need to unravel this assassination.”



“We, therefore, appeal to you to use your good office to ensure that investigation into this heinous crime is undertaken as a matter of urgency and the culprits arrested to face the law.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has placed a GHS20,000 bounty on the heads of the suspected armed robbers who shot and killed Lawyer Badombie during his journey on the Bole-Bamboo highway in the Savannah Region.



A statement issued by the GBA on Monday, 30 May 2022, said the association wishes to “commiserate with the families and colleagues of Richard Badombie and the families of all persons who have lost their lives as a result of armed robberies and other violent crimes.”



It continued: “The GBA stands ready and prepared to give a reward of Twenty Thousand Ghana cedis (20,000.00) to anyone who volunteers credible and legitimate information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.”



The Accra-based lawyer was killed by the robbers while travelling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some relatives on Saturday, 28 May 2022.



The robbers, who emerged from the bush, stopped the vehicle on which the lawyer was travelling between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyir.

One of the robbers shot at the lawyer, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident.



The car veered off the road and hit a tree when the robbers attempted to open the doors.



However, a dog in the car barked them off.



Until his demise, the deceased was a lawyer with Lartey, Badombie & Co. Associates in Accra.