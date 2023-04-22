2
Frimpong-Boateng’s report should have been referred to the Special Prosecutor by now – Sam George

Sam Nartey George, MP For Ningo Prampram Constituency Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George has raised concerns over the failure of Akufo-Addo to refer the Chairman of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, report to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, the stature of the respected cardio surgeon ought to influence leadership to take the 36-page report more seriously.

“This is something that should have been referred to the Special Prosecutor by now,” he stated.

Sam George was speaking on TV3‘s The Keypoints on Saturday, April 22 as the report came up for discussion.

He also raised concerns over the failure of the Chief of Staff or the President to call any of the persons cited in the report.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
