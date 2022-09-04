From Twene Jonas to Ekow Taylor: US-based Ghanaians known for brutal attacks on authorities

Ekow Taylor, Twene Jonas and Daddy Fred

The advent of social media and other new media platforms has created an avenue for people who hitherto, would not get a chance on traditional media platforms to air their views and speak against what they view to be the ills of society.

Social media has given a voice to people to commend or criticize people in authority depending on the issue at stake and whatever interest they protect.



The past few years have seen a trend of Ghanaian residents abroad building mass social media following through their unconventional and sometimes abusive takes on national issues.



These Ghanaians have found a voice on social media and never shy away from spitting what they view to be the truth.



Twene Jonas

Arguably, the most abusive of them all, Twene Jonas’ rise to fame is largely influenced by his desire to compare Ghana to the United States of America where he resides.



Twene Jonas has a penchant for drawing comparisons between the two countries and always abuse Ghanaian leaders for not doing enough to develop the country.



His famous ‘glass nkoaa’ rhetoric is to emphasize the gulf in disparity in terms of development between Ghana and the US.



From the President to the Asantehene, almost everyone has been a victim of Twene Jonas’ vile attacks.

Kevin Taylor



Critics say Kevin Taylor is more NDC than anything but the US-based social media critic has always presented himself as an ‘objective and neutral’ person.



Despite his pro-NDC tag, Kevin Taylor has clashed with members of the party, including Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.



Ekow Taylor has constantly bashed members of the leading government and even landed a legal battle with Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong. Ekow Taylor won the case which was handled in the US.

Daddy Fred of The Announcer Newspaper



Daddy Fred is seen as the NPP version of Kevin Taylor. He is seen as the voice of the governing party in the United States of America.



He does not shy away from taking on John Mahama and members of the NDC.



He has hosted a number of high-ranking government officials who have visited the United States of America.

Slim Buster



The veteran Ghanaian hi-life musician has now become a social media commentator with a scheduled show every Sunday.



The US-based Ghanaian has been roasting members of the government on his weekly rants as he demands accountability and development.



On his various pages, he has hit out at the government and its leaders for not delivering on their promise to Ghanaians.