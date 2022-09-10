From a cook to 'galamsey queen': How Aisha Huang 'metamorphosed'

A former Small Scale Miner, Robert Owusu, has disclosed that Aisha Huan came to Ghana as a cook for small scale mining engineers when small scale mining began some where in 2002.

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Chinese national, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang and three others for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Ghana.



The accused persons were charged for engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without a licence.



The other three are Jong Li Hua; Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu, all Chinese nationals. Aisha Huang is facing an additional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.



She was arraigned last Friday [September 2, 2022] and her plea to the charges are yet to be taken by the court presided over by Bright Acquah since the court had no Chinese interpreter at the time.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Mr Owusu who chronicled how Aisha Huan entered the country explained that she was first brought into the country to help her colleague Chinese nationals as a cook for them.



He, however, noted that Aisha Huan developed an interest in the Galamsey and rapidly grew her business after getting connections with top Ghanaian government officials.



