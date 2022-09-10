3
Menu
News

From a cook to 'galamsey queen': How Aisha Huang 'metamorphosed'

Video Archive
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A former Small Scale Miner, Robert Owusu, has disclosed that Aisha Huan came to Ghana as a cook for small scale mining engineers when small scale mining began some where in 2002.

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Chinese national, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang and three others for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Ghana.

The accused persons were charged for engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without a licence.

The other three are Jong Li Hua; Huang Jei and Huiad Hiahu, all Chinese nationals. Aisha Huang is facing an additional charge of engaging in mining without a licence.

She was arraigned last Friday [September 2, 2022] and her plea to the charges are yet to be taken by the court presided over by Bright Acquah since the court had no Chinese interpreter at the time.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Mr Owusu who chronicled how Aisha Huan entered the country explained that she was first brought into the country to help her colleague Chinese nationals as a cook for them.

He, however, noted that Aisha Huan developed an interest in the Galamsey and rapidly grew her business after getting connections with top Ghanaian government officials.

Watch Video Below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Related Articles: