From a spiritual father to 'enemies': What happened to Akufo-Addo's relationship with Owusu Bempah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Prophet Owusu Bempah

A man who once swore to burn down his church should the then NPP’s Flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo fail to win the 2016 elections has today become enemies with his ‘spiritual son’, President Akufo-Addo.

Aside from declaring his support for Akufo-Addo, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah is one of the men of God in Ghana who spoke keenly about the president to the extent that he once presented the ‘horn of strength’ to same.



In fact, he had almost every revelation from God linked with Akufo-Addo.



This was how close the two were until exactly a year ago today, when he was arrested by the Ghana Police.



Reverend Owusu Bempah, was on September 13, 2021, arrested for creating “multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel.”



The Ghana Police Service, said Rev Owusu Bempah was arrested along with three other suspects namely; Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum, at his church premises. The reason given was that, Rev Owusu Bempah and the three others were “being detained for further investigations over the creation and circulation of multiple videos containing threats, the brandishing of a weapon and the assault of some police personnel. Many believed the prophet’s case will not see the daylight as some described him as untouchable due to his link with the president.

But that has not been the case, it turns out that the president and Rev, Owusu Bempah turned enemies following his arrest.



Owusu Bempah who remained silent during his encounter with the police until recently said it was time for him to speak up.



He said despite how he suffered and toiled for Akufo-Addo’, he gets bitter and disappointed in the President whenever he thinks about how he suffered and toiled for him vis-à-vis how he ordered Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and his men to maltreat him at the Cantonments police station.



He said since the incident happened, not for once did Akufo-Addo pick a phone to call him on the matter nor ask him how he was doing.



Speaking at his church on September 5, he said “I said I am disappointed in President Nana Akufo-Addo because since the incident happened, he never picked up his phone to call me to ask what happened for me to explain things to him. He did not show any concern. I know somebody will ask why didn’t you go and see him since he did not call. Some time ago, if the President wants to see me, there is someone who calls to tell me and if I want to see him, there is someone that I call to convey the message. When the incident happened, I called those people and none of them responded so, how would I have gone to the President to explain myself to him?

“So, if I say I am bitter and disappointed, it is because I have suffered for this current government and the president and because of him, people hate me for no reason; because of the president, I put my life on the line, random people will attack me with gun, just because of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo…just imagine how I suffered with prayer and fasting; is it the way he [Nana Akufo-Addo] wants to thank me?



"I am bitter and disappointed in the president because I was not treated fairly. Order from above, order from above, where did the orders come from…I have been through a lot…so, if I say I’m bitter and disappointed in the president don’t insult me.”



Meanwhile, information from a close source has said Prophet Owusu Bempah has been replaced with Kusi Boateng.



But Akofo-Addo still remains silent on the issue.



NYA/WA