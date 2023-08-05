From assemblyman to President, Mahama has no proven track record – Bawumia

Former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumua has attacked former President John Dramani Mahama yet again, branding him as a man with no track record.

He stated that Ghanaians should select a candidate for president with a positive track record rather than one with nothing to show.



He claimed that, while former President John Dramani Mahama was bestowed with all of the country’s national leadership posts, from assemblyman to president, his track record and legacy were nothing to write home about.



He asserted that Ghanaians will only remember the NDC’s presidential candidate for dumsor.



He positioned himself as an experienced leader with the necessary skills to be elected as the next President of the United States.



Dr. Bawumia stated that the 2024 presidential election is a world cup final match between the NPP and the NDC and that the NPP needs a prolific striker like Bawumia to lead the party to win the election.

He made this statement while meeting with party delegates in the central region’s Twifo Atti-morkwa district to interact with them and solicit their support in their upcoming presidential primary.



“You had the opportunity to be elected as an assemblyman and rose through the ranks to become president, but you have no track record of leadership to show for it.” Ghanaians will only remember you for dumsor and how guinea pigs fled to Burkina Faso. Tell Ghanaians about one accomplishment.



The 2024 presidential election is analogous to the final world cup match between the NDC and the NPP, and the party requires a goal-scoring striker. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the player in question. If we want to break the 8-year jinx, you should vote for me as a presidential candidate.”



He further asserted that despite being merely a vice president, he had an excellent legacy and could do even more if elected president.



Dr. Bawumia went on to say that while he is only a vice president and not a president, he has implemented numerous transformational policies in Ghana, including the Ghana card, digital address system, mobile interoperability, agenda 111, Zongo development fund, 1D1F, and one million dollars per constituency every year, among other things.