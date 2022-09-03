From friends to foes: What happened to Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart?

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

The date was May 6, 2021, and the news was that Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of the Angel Breakfast Show, had been placed on indefinite suspension by the owner of the station following what the owner, Kwaku Oteng, considered to be insubordination.

With the story catching fire on all platforms, media houses were on the heels of Smart to get an exclusive from him on the circumstances that led to his ‘indefinite suspension’.



Guess who landed the all-important exclusive interview? Paul Adom-Otchere of Good Evening Ghana fame.



Amid the tumultuous period of losing his ‘job’, Captain Smart and Paul Adom-Otchere showed signs of friendship and the camaraderie of two accomplished broadcasters whose respect and fondness for each other went beyond what they displayed on TV that day.



As confirmed by Captain Smart, since his days at Asempa FM, he shared a great relationship with Adom-Otchere with allegations that the Metro TV host once commended him for being able to dissect and understand reports.



A little over a year on and the friendship between Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart has been replaced with vile attacks and allegations on their respective platforms.

The history of the rancorous relationship between the two men can be traced to January this year.



The news was that Paul Adom-Otchere, who is the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, sanctioned the purchase and renting of some Christmas trees to decorate the Kotoka International Airport during the Christmas.



Captain Smart warned him against engaging in any form of illegality and defending the government.



“It is not wrong for a journalist to be given a government appointment. But when government gives you an appointment it doesn’t make you a PRO for the government. Tell Paul Adom-Otchere that he is not a PRO for the government.



“You are the first person who is a journalist to be given an appointment by the government. For me I think you should wear your political gown and be on the political platform. You can state the facts as a journalist but you can't come in to throw a defense for the government. You can claim the Christmas trees cost GHC34,000 that’s a lie, it is GHC118,920,” he stated on his show, fuming with rage.

Yet, Paul Adom-Otchere offered Captain Smart no response as the issues dragged on.



The latest issue that has set the two 'friends' on a collision course is the recent outburst by veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD).



Paul Adom-Otchere in an edition of his editorial on Good Evening Ghana, criticized KKD for his attacks on the government.



While doing that, he roped in Smart and passed what could be termed us demeaning comments about him.



“I think he [Captain Smart] watches our programme and sees how we’re doing paper works. The other day, he tried to do it; do you know what happened to him? He said he read and book and quoted a page and said Kwame Nkrumah had predicted that Russia will attack Ukraine. I said ‘Oh, Jesus’. And then social media went after him. The guy didn’t even understand the geopolitics because he won’t open a book and read it,” he said.

These comments by Adom-Otchere rattled Captain Smart, who has since been on a firing-spree from all angles against him.



In one of his attacks, Smart labelled Adom-Otchere a ‘thief’ and a ‘fool’.



“I don’t have the time to waste on people who are corrupt like Paul Adom-Otchere. That guy is the definition of corruption in journalism. In my life, I have never met a journalist who is as corrupt as Paul Adom Otchere. Do you know why? Paul, I’m not a thief. You are. They said you said I don’t read and don’t do analysis.



“I thank God you know how to do analysis but you are a thief stealing from Ghana and I do not know how to do analysis. Do you see your end? Ghana Airport you said you’ve purchased Christmas trees, the sector minister said you are a thief because it didn’t pass through procurement. Which foolish person is like you? Everybody who steals from the country is a foolish person. You are as useless as a village maggot. Me, I am not a thief [but] you are,” a livid Captain Smart said on the morning show of Onua TV.



In his latest onslaught on Paul Adom-Otchere, he apologized for labelling him a thief but described him as ‘useless as shovel’.

“Ask your wife, she knows the number of books I’ve read. I thank God I’m not a failed law student. Even though you are older than me, I’m much more sensible than you. Even though you’ve been to the University, you don’t have a third of my wisdom. No politician has built a house for me.



“I realized you are as useless as a shovel. A Kindergarten certificate is more precious than your university certificate. I’ve been receiving calls not to follow what has been doing. I will say this to end the beef. I’m your lecturer “, he said on his show.



What was once a blossoming 'friendship' appears to have hit the rocks so hard, it doesn't look like one that can be salvaged.