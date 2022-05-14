From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan

John Elliot Hagan has graduated from Westminster University with a master's degree

In a while, you come across a story that not only tells of a person's rise from grass to grace but also becomes an anecdote of motivation for others. So is the story of John Elliot Hagan.

The journalist and expert in media development, has created yet another edition of a life script that resonates with persistence and commitment as an enforcer of success.



His story of humble beginnings is shared by award-winning journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, whose understanding of Elliot’s resilience stems from an encounter they had a decade ago.



According to Manasseh, he met Elliot ten years ago when he was a reporter for the Finder Newspaper and the latter was a cleaner at the media firm.



Their encounter according to Manasseh, left an impression on him about the determined young man who has not allowed poverty to hold him back.



“A decade ago, I wrote a story for The Finder newspaper about Kwadwo Njorfuni and the collapsed school building. When I got to the office the following morning, the cleaner was the first to give me feedback."



"‘I had to finish reading everything before starting my work this morning,’ he said. I was intrigued to get feedback from someone I least expected to read the story,” Manasseh wrote in a Facebook post celebrating Elliot on his latest feat.

The investigative journalist shared that the cleaner he met ten years ago, went on to pursue a degree and graduated from Ghana’s premier media and journalism university as the best graduating student of his year group.



“I left the newspaper shortly afterwards. I did not take the time to ask further questions and know much about the cleaner, but that cleaner later became a reporter for that newspaper."



“He later went to journalism school and graduated as the best student from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.”



Beyond GIJ, John Elliot Hagan has gone on to graduate from the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom with a master’s degree in Media Development.



“Yesterday, he graduated with a master's degree in Media and Development from the University of Westminster, one of the UK's top five universities for media and communications studies."



“Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you John Elliot Hagan, the determined young man who did not allow the shackles of poverty to cripple his dreams. The world is yet to experience your exploits,” Manasseh wrote in celebration of the graduate.

On his own Facebook page, a delighted Elliot after his graduation has sent out a word of appreciation to persons who have contributed to his success.



“I came, thrived and excelled! I obtained my Master's degree in Media and Development from the University of Westminster, one of UK's top five Universities for Media and Communications studies. Glory be to God."



“Big Thanks to Chevening Scholarship for such a great opportunity. Forever grateful! To all who contributed in diverse ways to make this possible, God richly bless you,” his post shared on Friday, May 13, 2022, read.



