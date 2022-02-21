Fuel price hikes: Sam George 'mocks' govt, says he's looking for a donkey

Prices of fuel on the rise
Sam Nartey George speaks to TV3
Sam George makes reference to Jesus Christ in making fuel increases argument
As fuel prices rise, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has stated that he is considering the option of riding a donkey as a means of transport.
He explained that if Jesus Christ rode a donkey during His triumphant entry into Jerusalem, nothing stops him from also doing so, considering the difficult times the country is currently in.
Speaking on the TV3 New Day on TV3, the lawmaker explained, albeit mockingly, that the hike in fuel prices has left him with no other choice.
“I’m looking for donkey. Even Jesus Christ my Lord and savior, he did his triumphant entrance using a donkey because right now, the fuel – where the fuel has gotten to, hmm; what it has gotten to (shakes his head),” he said.
Watch him talk about it here:
Sam George ???????? pic.twitter.com/7yXvUWcFCz— Kû (@kweku_tweet) February 21, 2022
- Transport fares to go up from February 26 – GPRTU
- Transport fares to go up Feb. 26, GPRTU in talks with govt over percentage
- Petrol stations afraid to break the 8 – Alex Mould teases
- Expect new transport fares after final meeting – GPRTU
- Fuel price hikes: Will transport fares go up by 30%?
- Read all related articles