Fuel price increase: 'This too shall pass' - NPP communicator tells Ghanaians

NPP Deputy National Communications Director, Dr Richard Asante Yeboah

Dr Richard Asante Yeboah, Deputy National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reassured Ghanaians of the Akufo-Addo government's commitment to improve their living conditions as well as revive the wobbling economy.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Friday morning, Dr. Richard Asante Yeboah noted that the hardships Ghanaians are facing, particularly with regard to the perennial fuel price increases, are not a Ghanaian problem but a worldwide issue that many other countries are equally experiencing.



Petroleum prices have hiked up between over GHC10 and GHC12 cedis per litre.



He also blamed the Ukraine, and Russia war for the fuel price hikes which have had a major adverse impact on the living conditions of the citizenry.



The Chief Executive Officer of Public Servants Housing Loan Scheme, assured Ghanaians that their suffering won't last for long.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hasn't gone to sleep but putting pragmatic measures in place to resolve the plight of the citizens.



He encouraged them to continue reposing their confidence in the Akufo-Addo administration, asserting that "this too shall pass. Within the next 2/3 or 4 months or 6 months, we will be able to overcome these challenges and turn the country to the pre-COVID era where the economy was booming."



"Because even in the midst of COVID when countries were in recession, the likes of UK and the US economies were struggling more, we were seeing some growth and even at the peak of COVID, we saw some growth. Today, we are seeing growth and all the projections indicate that our economy is recovering," Dr Richard Asante Yeboah.