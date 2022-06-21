Fuel price increment: When will we stop weeping? - Dr. Smart Sarpong snaps at gov't

Dr. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make it explicit when the fuel prices will stop increasing.

Contributing to Friday edition of Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Dr. Smart Sarpong sounded fed up with the government blaming Ukraine and Russia conflict for the recurrent increases in petroleum products.



Fuel prices have currently increased to over 10 cedis per litre following previous increases that resulted in transport fares shooting up by 20 percent.



Dr. Sarpong wondered till when should Ghanaians keep enduring these hardships and when they should expect an end.

"Yes, you didn't cause the Ukraine/Russia war, we agree. COVID is an act of God, we agree. So? So, are we going this way forever? Because it looks like it keeps going on and nobody is telling us anything. The solutions or what we hear when we ask these questions are that there is hardship in every country. That is true...but you are the government, so what is in it for us? Must we continue to weep?", he questioned.



