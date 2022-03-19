2
Menu
News

Fuel prices not about NPP, NDC politics – Afia Pokuaa

800wm.jpeg?resize=800%2C531&ssl=1 File photo

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Programmes Manager for Despite Media Afia Pokuaa affectionately called Vim Lady has called on the people of Ghana not to politicize issues with regards to fuel prices.

According to her, regardless of the political party in power, the prices of fuel will increase because Ghana does not have control over the world price of fuel.

She was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM when she made this known.

Vim Lady noted that there are attempts to politicize the fuel situation but indicated that the people of Ghana should not be fooled.

Chopping your wife’s anus but condemning LGBTQI is ‘naked’ hypocrisy – Afia Pokuaa Vim Lady

Adding that “The issue is not about how small the taxes are but rather about management. It’s about how to prudently manage the taxes we get. If the government is able to deal with the losses made in the country, it will be able to reduce the taxes on fuel. If the government does not solve that loopholes we will continue to talk to no avail. When NDC they will increase the prices, When PP comes they will increase the prices”.

‘Mafia’ Mahama deliberately bundled Kwesi Ahwoi to South Africa because he was a threat – VIM Lady Afia Pokuaa

