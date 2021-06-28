Fuel station attendant jailed 8 years for faking robbery

File photo - The attendant stole an amount of Gh¢43,156

An attendant at Puma filling station located at Sefwi Dwenase in the Western North Region has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment with hard labour, for faking a robbery attack.

The accused person, Abodea Mensah Alex, aged 30 years, on May 20, 2021 at about 13:50 GMT, was sent to deposit a sum amount of Ghc43,156.70 at Republic Bank, Sefwi Dwenase branch.



According to the prosecutor, some hours later the accused person called the office with information about having been attacked by some gun-wielding men who had robbed him of the money and absconded.



Upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused person gave an amount of Gh¢5200 to someone to send home for him. He then took the person’s motorbike to run an errand which he indicated would be returned shortly after.



Later, when the bike owner called Mr. Abodea to come for his money and return the motorbike, Mr. Abodea told the owner to keep the money as payment for selling the bike to him because the Police had impounded it after reporting the robbery case.

He additionally sent Gh¢3000 to the owner to buy a new one because he had been attacked by gunmen and may not have any option other than to buy a new one.



Upon further interrogations, it came to light that Mr. Abodea’s narrations of the incident were concocted.



Therefore the Bibiani Circuit Court, presided over by Joshua Caleb Abaidoo, pronounced that Mr. Abodea Mensah Alex be jailed for eight years with hard labour.