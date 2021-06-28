Fuel station manager jailed 8 years for faking robbery

Mr. Abodea Mensah Alex has been jailed for eight years with hard labour at the Bibiani Circuit Court

Manager of Puma Filling Station located at Sefwi Dwenase in the Western North Region, has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment with hard labour, for faking a robbery attack.

The accused person, Abodea Mensah Alex, aged 30 years, on May 20, 2021 at about 13:50 GMT, was sent to deposit a sum amount of Ghc43,156.70 at Republic Bank, Sefwi Dwenase branch.



According to the prosecutor, some hours later, the accused person called the office with information about his attack by some gun wielding men who had robbed him of the money and absconded.



Upon investigation, it was revealed that the accused person gave an amount of Ghc5200 to someone to send home for him. He then took the person’s motorbike to run an errand which he indicated would be returned shortly after.



Later, the owner called Mr. Abodea to come for the money and return the motorbike, but he told the owner to take the money as payment for it because the Police, after the robbery case was reported to them, had impounded it.

He additionally sent Ghc3000 to the owner to buy a new one because he had been attacked by gun men and may not have any option than to buy a new one.



Upon further interrogations, it came to light that Mr. Abodea’s narrations of the incident were concocted.



Therefore the Bibiani Circuit Court, presided over by Joshua Caleb Abaidoo, pronounced that Mr. Abodea Mensah Alex be jailed for eight years with hard labour.