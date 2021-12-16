Fuel tanker catches fire at Damongo

Thu, 16 Dec 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
A fuel Tanker with registration number GN 2665-17, has caught fire at Damongo.
The tanker believed to be carrying fuel caught fire Wednesday evening around 10 PM.
It is still unclear what caused the tanker to catch fire however officials of the Ghana National Fire Service are working to douse the fire.
Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamkaloe reported that but for the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service, the fore would have escalated.
