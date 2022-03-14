1
Fuel tanker catches fire on Accra-Kumasi highway

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Personnel of the Accident Prevention Squad (APS) of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) in Kyebi in the Eastern Region are frantically working to ensure that the Osino to Nsutam stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway is free to traffic.

This is because a fuel tanker caught fire Monday afternoon at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop.

This forced the traffic officers to block that stretch.

According to the police, a team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is at the scene to “manage and douse the fire”.

“All approaching motorists from Accra and Kumasi are to exercise patience, and adhere to traffic directions from traffic Police Officers at the scene of the incident,” a public notice from the police said.

It is still not known what may have caused the incident.

