Fuel tanker overturns on Effia-Fijai road

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

A tanker carrying about 27,000 litters of fuel has overturned on the road between Effia and Fijai.

The incident, which occurred in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, saw residents siphoning fuel from the overturned vehicle without being concerned about an explosion.

Speaking to Angel News’ Nana Fynn, the truck’s driver, Nuhu Suraka, revealed that he had the tanker parked for more than an hour before it slipped over the break and overturned.

“We were coming from Tema to deliver fuel and the car was parked for an hour and half, the supervisor wasn’t around, so when he came and we were about to offload, the next thing we saw was the car slipping over’’ he said.

It took the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the police to intervene and calm the situation down.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
