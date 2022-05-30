Fufuo Methodist primary school pupils study in church building

The rain displaced the roof of primary five and six classrooms.

Pupils at Fufuo Methodist Primary School in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region, are now using a church building in the community as their classroom for academic activities.

The students from both primary five and six and numbering about 100 have been struggling with their daily school work in the makeshift classroom for three months now forcing some of them to ditch school.



This is because two classrooms at the school have been damaged by strong winds in March 2022 and are yet to be repaired.



The storm which preceded a torrential rainfall displaced the roof of primary five and six classrooms.



Rain water soaked and destroyed teaching and learning materials, mostly exercise books, and textbooks among others.



Some teachers who unanimously spoke to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, May 26, 2022, said the situation forced school authorities to shelter the students in the church while a pragmatic solution is found.



They disclosed that the matter has been reported to their superiors at the district education level waiting for results.

The teachers however called on all stakeholders to urgently support the school to ensure that they get their classrooms back for effective teaching.



For his part, the unit committee chairman of the area, Rockson Ntiamoah said countless reports have been made to the district assembly for support but they are yet to hear from them.



He opined that the current learning condition is disrupting academic works in the school as students struggle to get enough space to learn.



When contacted by OTEC News, the District Chief Executive for Atwima Nwabiagya North, Hon Rebecca Yeboah said she was waiting for an estimate from works department of the assembly to assist the school.



She added that, they had been slow because the storm had affected other schools and institutions forcing them to get resources for all affected areas.