Full Supreme Court Ruling ruling on Deputy Speakers' right to vote

Joseph Osei-Owusu, Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Court says Deputy Speaker can vote while presiding

Minority described ruling as an interference in the work of Parliament

Akufo-Addo says ruling is within the remit of the law

The Supreme Court on March 9, 2022, ruled that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament can vote while presiding over sittings in the House, contrary to the Standing Orders of Parliament.

According to the highest court of the land, the proper interpretation of Articles 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana shows that Deputy Speakers do not lose their right to take part in decision-making while sitting in the stead of the Speaker.

The court which was presided over by Justice Jones Dotse also ruled that the passing of the budget on November 30, 2021 in which Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker counted himself as part of the quorum, was valid.

Also, the court struck out order 109 (3) of the Standing Orders of Parliament which prevented a deputy Speaker presiding from voting, as unconstitutional.

The opposition National Democratic Congress and the Minority Caucus of Parliament have described the ruling by the court as an interference in the working of an equal branch of the government.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and members of the Majority Caucus of Parliament have stated that the court is right and argue that the Constitution supersedes the Standing Orders of Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has urged the petitioner, Justice Abdulai, to file for a review of the ruling by the court.

Read the full ruling of the Supreme Court below:



