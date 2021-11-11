Full Text: Mahama's address on how have things moved from bad to worse so quickly under Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has climaxed his nationwide ‘Thank you’ tour with a public lecture that centred on economic sustainability and other social issues including unemployment.

Speaking at the lecture which was held at the Kempinski hotel, Wednesday, John Mahama said: "The tragedy of our current national situation is that we have a government that appears completely unwilling to acknowledge the problems and even begin the process of addressing them. We are instead confronted with an administration that believes that these major problems can be wished away through PR, sloganeering, divisive rhetoric, populism, and plain political deception.



The daily struggle of Ghanaians to make ends meet would be impossible to recount in one address. The question we ask, however, is how have things moved from bad to worse so quickly when we were promised a much better and more affordable standard of living?"

Below is his full speech:



